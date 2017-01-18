Reports: Kentucky defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot leaving for same job at Colorado

Kentucky is in need of a new defensive coordinator because D.J. Eliot is heading to Colorado to serve in the same capacity. Multiple outlets have reported the move. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre needed a new defensive coordinator because his former DC, Jim Leavitt, took the same job with Willie Taggart at Oregon. Eliot had been at UK […]

