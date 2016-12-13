Reports: LSU zeroing in on Pitt’s Matt Canada as offensive coordinator

Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who oversees an offense that averages 447.5 yards and 42.3 points per game — now appears to be the top candidate for the same job at LSU. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that school officials will meet with Canada on Tuesday, while the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that a […]

