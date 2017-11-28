Reports: Mississippi State hires Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as coach

Two days after Mississippi State lost coach Dan Mullen to Florida, Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen has found a replacement. Multiple reports Tuesday night say Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, 44, is the Bulldogs’ new head man. Moorhead is in his second season as Nittany Lions offensive coordinator. Before that, he spent four seasons […]

