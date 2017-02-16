Reports: Ole Miss hires Alabama support staffer Freddie Roach as d-line coach

Multiple reports say Ole Miss has hired former Alabama linebacker Freddie Roach as its defensive line coach. Roach had been the Tide’s director of player development for the past two seasons. This is the second defensive line coach that Rebels coach Hugh Freeze has hired this offseason. He hired Tray Scott in January, only to […]

