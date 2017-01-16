Reports: Texas A&M DBs coach Terry Joseph taking same job at North Carolina

Texas A&M defensive backs coach Terry Joseph has agreed to a multi-year deal to take the same position at North Carolina, multiple outlets reported Monday evening. Earlier Monday, Tennessee announced it had hired North Carolina defensive backs coach Charlton Warren to take the same position on the Volunteers coaching staff. Joseph, 43, has served as […]

