Reports: Texas A&M hires Memphis assistant Darrell Dickey as offensive coordinator

Multiple media reports say new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has hired Darrell Dickey as his offensive coordinator. Dickey had held the same role at Memphis the past six seasons under Justin Fuente and then Mike Norvell. Fisher called his own plays at FSU and is expected to do so at A&M, as well. Dickey […]

