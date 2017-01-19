San Diego State coach Rocky Long, 66, signs extension through 2021

San Diego State announced a contract extension for coach Rocky Long on Thursday. The deal adds five additional seasons to Long’s existing contract, which keeps him signed through the end of the 2021 season. Long, who turns 67 on January 26, is the third-oldest coach in the FBS ranks, behind Kansas State’s Bill Snyder, 77, and Ohio’s Frank Solich, 72. […]

