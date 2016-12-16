You’re ready for some more football? That’s good because there are five bowl games to kick off the postseason Saturday, including one that has the potential to be one of the best matchups of the entire postseason. There are 14 bowl games before Christmas, meaning a third of those come Saturday. Here’s a look at […]

The post Saturday bowl primer: 5 games kick off the postseason appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill