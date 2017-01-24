Scott Spurrier to join Charlie Strong’s staff at USF

Scott Spurrier, Steve Spurrier’s youngest child, has been hired as an offensive quality control assistant at USF. Scott spent the past eight seasons at South Carolina as a player, graduate assistant and analyst. At USF, he will work for new Bulls coach Charlie Strong, who worked for his dad at Florida from 1991-94. Scott was […]

