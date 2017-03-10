SEC assistant says Butch Jones could have been fired in ’16 if not for AD situation

Tennessee unquestionably was one of the biggest underachievers nationally in 2016, and one SEC assistant coach said Tennessee’s athletic director situation may have saved Jones from being fired. UT athletic director Dave Hart announced last August that he would be retiring effective June 2017. His replacement, Kansas State AD John Currie, was named earlier this […]

