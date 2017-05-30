SEC commissioner Greg Sankey pooh-poohs notion of Auburn moving to SEC East

Former Auburn coach Pat Dye wants Auburn to move to the SEC East. Current Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says it makes sense. Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs is on board. Auburn fans like the idea as well. Too bad, says SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Sankey on the Auburn to the SEC East: “It’s not on […]

