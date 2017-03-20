Senior DL Christian LaCouture will wear LSU’s coveted No. 18 in 2017

Senior defensive lineman Christian LaCouture will wear the prized No. 18 jersey for LSU in 2017, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron announced at a luncheon in Baton Rouge on Monday. #LSU Ed O says Christian LaCouture will wear #18 this season. Orgeron shared the news at BR Luncheon Monday. pic.twitter.com/oDx6UhqdHX — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 20, […]

