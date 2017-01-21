Skip Bayless is the face of a disease, the disease being our current sports media culture that devalues insight, nuance, perspective, patience — everything — in favor of “hot takes.” The commentator willing to espouse the most outrageous, most inflammatory, most shocking opinion stands out in an ocean of voices struggling to be heard. May […]

The post Skip Bayless’ 16 most idiotic college football tweets of the 2016 season appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill