A source close to former Missouri quarterback Marvin Zanders tells Gridiron Now that Zanders expects to continue his college football career at Vanderbilt. Zanders initially decided to attend Virginia after graduating from Missouri, but decided Nashville – where he has family – is a better fit than Charlottesville. Vanderbilt coaches remained in contact with Zanders […]

The post Source: Former Mizzou QB Marvin Zanders expected to head to Vanderbilt appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill