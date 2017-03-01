South Carolina QB Brandon McIlwain to transfer from school

South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain will transfer from the school, both he and the school announced Wednesday. McIlwain made his announcement on Twitter before the school confirmed the move in a release. Please respect my decision. God has a plan. 2 Corinthians 5:17 pic.twitter.com/u1nZJE5VP6 — Brandon McIlwain (@Mc11wain) March 1, 2017 “God is constantly working […]

