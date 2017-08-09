Steve Spurrier jabs LSU in speech at Independence Bowl Kickoff luncheon

Steve Spurrier just can’t help himself. If you give him a microphone, he’s going to take jabs. Spurrier was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Independence Bowl Kickoff luncheon and tossed a zinger LSU’s way. “You can have good ball players and still not win football games — all you LSU fans know about that.”Steve Spurrier. […]

