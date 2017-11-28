Suddenly in-demand Jeremy Pruitt could be an option for FSU as well

If the Florida State head coaching job comes open, Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt could fall into a fantastic opportunity. With Jimbo Fisher being linked to Texas A&M’s vacancy, the topic of Fisher’s replacement is huge given that Florida State would be the biggest job opening for the 2018 season. Pruitt’s name should appear at […]

