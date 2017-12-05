Taggart’s FSU coaching staff taking shape, with Jim Leavitt the likely defensive coordinator

Willie Taggart is Florida State’s new coach, and the speculation surrounding Taggart now is who he will hire as assistants and how quickly he can salvage FSU’s recruiting class. Initially, there had been speculation that he could bring at least four assistants with him from Oregon: defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, offensive line coach/co-coordinator Mario Cristobal, […]

