TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte claimed Texas A&M made an “erroneous mistake” joining the SEC in 2012 during a radio interview Wednesday morning. “Thank God A&M decided to make a wrong error, (an) erroneous mistake,” Del Conte said on “The Musers” show on The Ticket in Dallas. “They left, allowed us to get in. It’s […]

The post TCU athletic director jabs Aggies — or does he? appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill