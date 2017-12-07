Tennessee making unprecedented financial commitment to Jeremy Pruitt and staff

Tennessee is making an unprecedented financial commitment to Jeremy Pruitt and what is expected to be a top-tier group of assistant coaches. The University of Tennessee is giving Pruitt, soon to be formally introduced by athletics director Phillip Fulmer as the Volunteers next head coach, a six-year deal worth not quite $4 million on average […]

