Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings booked on drug citation

Jaua Jennings, the Tennessee wide receiver who hauled in Josh Dobb’s Hail Mary pass to defeat Georgia, was booked into jail this morning on a drug citation related to an incident on January 15th. According to police records, Jennings was cited for “simple possession/casual exchange.” The Volunteers are reportedly aware of the situation. UT official […]

