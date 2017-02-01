Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings booked on drug citation

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was booked in jail Wednesday morning for a drug possession citation earlier this month, according to Knoxville TV station WATE. WATE reported that court records reveal that Jennings’ incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Jan. 15 near the Tennessee campus, where he was cited on a charge of simple possession […]

