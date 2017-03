Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings roasts Teez Tabor on Instagram

For some reason, Jauan Jennings just wanted to bring it up again. The Tennessee wide receiver posted a photo Saturday on Instagram of the 67-yard touchdown he scored against Florida last season, with a caption directed at now former Gators cornerback Teez Tabor. “Damn I wish tabor sorry ass wasn’t goin to da league,” Jennings […]

