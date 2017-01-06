Tennessee WR Josh Smith to miss spring practice following groin surgery

According to GridironNow.com’s Jimmy Hyams, Tennessee rising senior wide receiver Josh Smith is expected to miss spring practice. Smith reportedly had surgery on Thursday in Philadelphia to repair two groin tears. Tennessee rising senior WR Josh Smith will miss spring practice after having surgery in Philadelphia on Thursday to repair two grointears. — Jimmy Hyams […]

