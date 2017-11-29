Tennessee’s interest in Jeff Brohm was overblown; Dave Doeren is Vols’ focus

Tennessee’s interest in Purdue’s Jeff Brohm wasn’t as in-depth as it was made out to be, and the Vols’ focus as the school searches for a new coach is on North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren. Much of Wednesday was spent on “Brohm to Tennessee” talk, but sources tell GN that Brohm never met with UT […]

