Months of speculation became reality Sunday when Texas A&M announced that coach Kevin Sumlin would not return. Sumlin was coach at A&M for six seasons; his first season was the Aggies’ first year in the SEC. He was 51-26 overall and 25-23 in the SEC in his tenure in College Station. His best team was […]

The post Texas A&M fires Kevin Sumlin after 6 seasons as coach appeared first on Gridiron Now.

