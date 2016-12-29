Texas A&M WR Ricky Seals-Jones declares for NFL draft

Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State was the final college game for Texas A&M wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones, who announced Thursday that he is heading to the NFL. Thank you for everything Aggieland, much love! RSJ-9 #NFLDraft2017 pic.twitter.com/ysrvsJ44bK — SweetJonesJr (@RickySealsJones) December 29, 2016 Seals-Jones had 26 catches for 333 yards and one […]

