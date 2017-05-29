The Alabama effect: LeBron James only wins NBA titles in years Tide wins national championship

What does the Alabama football team and LeBron James have in common? Championships – and notably in the same year as each other. As was pointed out Monday on Reddit, James has never won an NBA title when the Crimson Tide didn’t win a national championship in football that same year. Here’s the rundown of […]

