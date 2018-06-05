Ever since the Supreme Court opened the door for other states to take advantage of sports wagering, interested gaming operators have been faced with a series of decisions: Operate their own book, partner with an existing sportsbook operator or outsource sportsbook operations.

What type of sportsbook do they want? A simple customer convenience, low betting limit book, a super book taking a wide range bet types and limits or something in between that takes a little bit higher betting limits for casino customers but keeps their bet types among the more conventional and traditional norms?

If they choose to operate their own book, what betting systems should they use? If they choose to outsource their book, who should they contract or partner with?

Please click here for the remainder of the column at GamingToday.com.

Gaming Today’s The Analyst is an experienced gaming industry executive who offers insight each week on events and issues affecting the industry. The Analyst’s opinions are his own and may not reflect those of Sports Handle.

The post The Analyst: So You Want to Open a Sportsbook… appeared first on SportsHandle.