Nine SEC teams will play in a bowl, including two who have made the College Football Playoff field. Here’s a quick look at each of the postseason games involving an SEC team. The teams are listed alphabetically. All times are Eastern. Alabama (11-1) Bowl: vs. Clemson (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl The early line: Alabama […]

The post The SEC bowl primer: A look at all 9 games involving league teams appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill