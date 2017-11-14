This week’s College Football Playoff, bowl projections

Here are the fifth GN playoff and bowl projections of the season. Our four projected playoff teams this week: Alabama, Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma. Yes, that’s right — two ACC teams in the playoff. The thought is that Miami is ranked higher in the CFP rankings going into the ACC championship game but that Clemson […]

