Here are the fourth GN playoff and bowl projections of the season. Our four projected playoff teams this week: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State. All times listed are Eastern. COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS Rose Bowl Site: Pasadena, Calif. Date: January 1 Time/TV: 5 p.m., ESPN Matchup: Playoff semifinal. Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State Sugar […]

The post This week’s College Football Playoff, bowl projections appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill