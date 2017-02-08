Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow is getting set to attend New York Mets minor league spring training later this month. Before he goes, he’s mentally immersing himself into the game. The ex-Florida quarterback recently sat down with SI.com to talk about the current status of his athletic career. He was asked about a difference between […]

The post Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean ‘more’ than winning Super Bowl appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill