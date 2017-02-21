Tommy Tuberville reportedly considering running for governor of Alabama

Tommy Tuberville reportedly is considering running for governor of Alabama. And maybe the idea isn’t as far-fetched as some may think. “Two words — Donald Trump,” Terry Lathan, the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, told CBSSports.com. “See November 8.” The next Alabama gubernatorial election will take place November 6, 2018. Tuberville recently resigned as […]

