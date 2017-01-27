Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is among the 28 business leaders listed to be part of President Trump’s ongoing manufacturing jobs initiative as part of his overall job-creating agenda. “President Trump plans to continually seek information and perspectives from a diverse range of business leaders,” the White House release said, “on how best to promote […]

The post Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank part of President Trump’s job initiative appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill