Video released of police tackling, arresting Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas released the dashcam video Friday of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s recent arrest. Mayfield, 21, was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. The video shows Mayfield walk away from police only to get tackled into a concrete wall a few steps later by a […]

