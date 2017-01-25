Villanova tackle Brad Seaton is a small-school riser

Villanova offensive tackle Brad Seaton is a rising small-school draft prospect in the mold of NFL offensive linemen Jared Veldheer and Zach Strief.

The 6-8, 310-pound New York native recently participated in the College Gridiron Showcase where he met with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

“It was awesome,” Seaton said. “It was a great experience for me. I’m glad I went. I think I showed how athletic I am, how dominant I can be. I have strong technique, a good feel for the game. I can take good angles. I’m big enough to play with a lot of momentum and athletic enough to move.”

Represented by veteran agent Chris Martin, Seaton is training at SPI in Tampa, Fla.

“I’m super excited,” Seaton said. “I’m a small-school guy who’s going to turn a lot of heads.”