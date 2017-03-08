Former Texas quarterback Vince Young is going into real estate – and maybe into the CFL. After announcing the formation of Vince Young Realty, Young is partnering with two veteran realtors in the Austin-area, including RealSavvy and TabbedOut founder Rick Orr. “Excited to launch my latest business venture in residential real estate with Vince Young Realty” […]

The post Vince Young opens a real-estate agency, could sign with CFL team soon appeared first on Gridiron Now.

