The University of Tennessee’s search for its next football coach is not officially two weeks old, but sources close to the process of finding Butch Jones’ replacement believe the Vols could have their next head coach within 72 hours. (Note, this article was published at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24th) Multiple sources on […]

The post Volunteers expected to decide on next head coach in matter of days appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill