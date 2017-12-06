Was actor/comedian Tom Arnold (gasp) right about Nick Saban and the Giants?

In October 2016, actor/comedian Tom Arnold was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” and said Alabama coach Nick Saban had flirted with the New York Giants before team hired Ben McAdoo in January 2014. http://broadband.espn.go.com/video/clip?id=17913755 Football fans, especially Alabama fans, scoffed at the notion that Nick Saban would think about leaving Tuscaloosa even though […]

