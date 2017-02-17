Washington WR coach Bush Hamdan leaves to coach Falcons QBs

The Atlanta Falcons officially announced Friday that Bush Hamdan, who had been the Washington Huskies’ receiver coach and passing game coordinator, was their new quarterback coach. The hiring had been rumored for a few days. Hamdan has a prior relationship with Falcons coach Dan Quinn: Hamdan coached wide receivers at Florida in 2012, when Quinn […]

