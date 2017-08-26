WATCH: Alabama HS player with Down syndrome makes ‘dream come true’ with TD

Vestavia Hills had a special night Friday but for a bigger reason than how it performed as a team on the field. On the final play of the Rebels’ preseason game against Briarwood Christian, Jake Pratt, an 18-year-old senior with Down syndrome, took a handoff 34 yards for a touchdown. As his sister, who shared […]

