WATCH: Artist paints while singing national anthem with amazing twist

Arkansas featured perhaps the most impressive rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” this week. Artist Joe Everson sang the entire song while painting prior to a Razorbacks basketball game at Bud Walton Arena. Upon concluding the song, Everson turned his painting 180-degrees to reveal it’s previously unrecognizable subject matter: U.S. Marines planting the American flag on […]

