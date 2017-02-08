WATCH: Skip Bayless predicts Dak Prescott to beat Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII

FOX Sports pundit and admitted Dallas Cowboys homer Skip Bayless predicted Dak Prescott will defeat Tom Brady in next year’s Super Bowl during Wednesday’s “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1. Bayless insinuated that the Cowboys were the NFC’s best team in 2016 and should be favored to win the conference next season. That is, as long […]

