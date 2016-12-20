Wednesday bowl primer: Poinsettia Bowl matches old ‘friends’

Wednesday features one bowl game, the Poinsettia Bowl from San Diego. The contest matches BYU and Wyoming, former longtime rivals in the Western Athletic and Mountain West conferences. Here’s a quick look at the Poinsettia Bowl. Poinsettia Bowl BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5) WHERE: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego. TIME/TV: 9 p.m., ESPN BUZZ: This is […]

