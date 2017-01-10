Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker met with Tennessee officials in Knoxville on Monday about the possibility of joining the Volunteers’ staff. Former NFL WR Wes Wealker has met with UT coach Butch Jones about quality control coaching job. Welker played in Denver with Peyton Manning — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) January 10, 2017 Welker, 35, […]

The post Wes Welker meets with Tennessee about offensive analyst job appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill