Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight announced he will be transfering from the school to play his final season of college football elsewhere. Speight started last season for the Wolverines, and began this season as the team’s starter before suffering a back injury. Thank you, Michigan. These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling […]

The post Wilton Speight’s transfer signals turning point for Michigan football appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill