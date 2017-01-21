Wisconsin extends Paul Chryst’s contract with new five-year deal

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has received a contract extension for the second straight year. The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board on Friday approved extending Chryst’s contract through Jan. 31, 2022. Chryst’s new contract calls for a $100,000 annual increase. Chryst had a $2.7 million salary this past season, making him the 43rd highest-paid coach in […]

