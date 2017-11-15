With Jeff Long out, Bret Bielema loses his No. 1 advocate — and will be out, too

I remember sitting in Jeff Long‘s office last fall. Two things about our conversation struck me: His sincere belief in the importance of his student-athletes’ academic development and his unwavering support of Bret Bielema. With Long’s ouster, Bielema has lost his most ardent supporter and should prepare himself for being out of work shortly as […]

