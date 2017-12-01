BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge might not be one of the first places reporters run to for reaction to the news of Texas A&M hiring Jimbo Fisher. They should, though, because the meltdown will be epic. College football fans know the story. LSU flirted with Fisher – a former LSU offensive coordinator under Nick […]

The post With Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M’s Scott Woodward succeeded where LSU’s Joe Alleva failed appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill